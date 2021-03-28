But his value to the program has been on display all year, and according to some, he's been the team's most important player. We saw it in the Minnesota game, when the Golden Gophers carved the Wolverines up while Brooks sat out due to an ankle injury. We saw it again in a loss to a hapless Michigan State squad in which he scored five early points before turning his ankle again and leaving after only five minutes.

Due to COVID, the NCAA has granted an extra year of eligibility to everyone who played this year. Brooks has been here four years, and he's gone through a lot, from competing for time to personal issues he had to contend with a few years ago.

Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard has the No. 1 recruiting class coming in next year, and he's already moving on to the 2022 group. His first priority, however, needs to be to convince his guards to return next year.





"He’s the most valuable player on this team, plain and simple," assistant coach Phil Martelli said on the Inside Michigan Basketball show last week. "Yes, Mike [Smith] orchestrates the offense and congrats, he has over 500 career assists. Then Isaiah [Livers], Franz [Wagner] and Hunter [Dickinson] are all future pros. Chaundee [Brown] is in the discussion for sixth man of the year.

"The most invaluable piece, both to his teammates and to also the coaching staff, is Eli Brooks. Earlier in the year, we talked about what this team was about, and it's about balance. That’s what Eli brings. He’s a tremendous defender. He is a big basket maker. He takes pressure off Mike in the minutes that Mike needs to be off the floor. His IQ and willingness to share his knowledge, not just with his teammates but his coaches, during practice ... he’s the most valuable player on this team."

From what we've gathered, Brooks is at least considering it. Head coach Juwan Howard needs to start working on him now, if he hasn't already. Brooks is the perfect bridge for the next wave of guards arriving in Ann Arbor, and his experience would be invaluable both on the court and in helping Frankie Collins and Kobe Bufkin adapt to the collegiate game.

Smith, meanwhile, seems like a no-brainer. We know he's seriously considering another year, and he should. The difference between playing in Crisler Arena empty and with fans is night and day, and that atmosphere is one he should experience.

He spoke of the possibility several weeks ago, admitting he was thinking about it. But he's also made it clear his last game this year might be the end of his Michigan career.

"I’m just going to go out there and enjoy the moment, play as hard as I can,” Smith told the New York Post. "Because it could be the last time I put on a Michigan jersey, and I want to be able to win it all.”

He's been the glue guy for the Wolverines and, minus a couple tough postseason outings against Ohio State and LSU, he's been unbelievable in his role as facilitator, leading the Big Ten in assists at 5.4 per game (a career best) while shooting a personal-best 44.4 percent from three-point range. He also put up his lowest turnover numbers (2.1) since his freshman year.

“Watching him, it’s almost like he’s become a key to that team in one year,” Columbia coach Jim Engles told the Post. “That gives you an idea of how good of a player he is.”

There are no guarantees either will return, of course, and it seems unlikely wing Chaundee Brown will come back, ready to test the professional waters. Howard and his staff have continued to look for options, just in case — not just in the backcourt but bigs, as well.

Here are some to watch:

FATTS RUSSELL, Rhode Island: A two-time All-Atlantic 10 player, Russell averaged 18.8 ppg and 4.6 assists along, nearly three steals a game in his sophomore and junior seasons before dipping to 14.7 and 4.5. He's a three-level scorer considering U-M, Texas Tech and others.



