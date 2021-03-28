Michigan Basketball: Howard's Recruiting Needs To Start With Smith & Brooks
Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard has the No. 1 recruiting class coming in next year, and he's already moving on to the 2022 group. His first priority, however, needs to be to convince his guards to return next year.
Due to COVID, the NCAA has granted an extra year of eligibility to everyone who played this year. Brooks has been here four years, and he's gone through a lot, from competing for time to personal issues he had to contend with a few years ago.
But his value to the program has been on display all year, and according to some, he's been the team's most important player. We saw it in the Minnesota game, when the Golden Gophers carved the Wolverines up while Brooks sat out due to an ankle injury. We saw it again in a loss to a hapless Michigan State squad in which he scored five early points before turning his ankle again and leaving after only five minutes.
RELATED: Michigan's Terrance Williams Stays Ready So He Doesn't Have To Get Ready
RELATED: Michigan Getting More Comfortable With Living In Indy, Life Without Livers
"He’s the most valuable player on this team, plain and simple," assistant coach Phil Martelli said on the Inside Michigan Basketball show last week. "Yes, Mike [Smith] orchestrates the offense and congrats, he has over 500 career assists. Then Isaiah [Livers], Franz [Wagner] and Hunter [Dickinson] are all future pros. Chaundee [Brown] is in the discussion for sixth man of the year.
"The most invaluable piece, both to his teammates and to also the coaching staff, is Eli Brooks. Earlier in the year, we talked about what this team was about, and it's about balance. That’s what Eli brings. He’s a tremendous defender. He is a big basket maker. He takes pressure off Mike in the minutes that Mike needs to be off the floor. His IQ and willingness to share his knowledge, not just with his teammates but his coaches, during practice ... he’s the most valuable player on this team."
From what we've gathered, Brooks is at least considering it. Head coach Juwan Howard needs to start working on him now, if he hasn't already. Brooks is the perfect bridge for the next wave of guards arriving in Ann Arbor, and his experience would be invaluable both on the court and in helping Frankie Collins and Kobe Bufkin adapt to the collegiate game.
Smith, meanwhile, seems like a no-brainer. We know he's seriously considering another year, and he should. The difference between playing in Crisler Arena empty and with fans is night and day, and that atmosphere is one he should experience.
He spoke of the possibility several weeks ago, admitting he was thinking about it. But he's also made it clear his last game this year might be the end of his Michigan career.
"I’m just going to go out there and enjoy the moment, play as hard as I can,” Smith told the New York Post. "Because it could be the last time I put on a Michigan jersey, and I want to be able to win it all.”
He's been the glue guy for the Wolverines and, minus a couple tough postseason outings against Ohio State and LSU, he's been unbelievable in his role as facilitator, leading the Big Ten in assists at 5.4 per game (a career best) while shooting a personal-best 44.4 percent from three-point range. He also put up his lowest turnover numbers (2.1) since his freshman year.
“Watching him, it’s almost like he’s become a key to that team in one year,” Columbia coach Jim Engles told the Post. “That gives you an idea of how good of a player he is.”
There are no guarantees either will return, of course, and it seems unlikely wing Chaundee Brown will come back, ready to test the professional waters. Howard and his staff have continued to look for options, just in case — not just in the backcourt but bigs, as well.
Here are some to watch:
FATTS RUSSELL, Rhode Island: A two-time All-Atlantic 10 player, Russell averaged 18.8 ppg and 4.6 assists along, nearly three steals a game in his sophomore and junior seasons before dipping to 14.7 and 4.5. He's a three-level scorer considering U-M, Texas Tech and others.
Rhode Island transfer Fatts Russell tells ESPN he's heard from Oregon, Gonzaga, Michigan, Maryland, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Penn State and Arizona State since entering the portal last night. First-team All-Atlantic 10 last season, third-team this season.— Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 18, 2021
EARL TIMBERLAKE, Miami, Fla.: Injures derailed the 6-6 wing's freshman season, but Hunter Dickinson's former teammate can play. Once considered a one-and-done, he averaged 9.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game in limited action.
"I've been dealing with a whole lot this season as far as being away from home and ankle and shoulder injuries," Timberlake told ESPN. "I wanted to be there for my teammates, but unfortunately I wasn't able to. After some thought, I came to the conclusion that putting my name in the transfer portal is the best move for my future.
"There's nothing negative that happened. There's no bad blood with Miami. I just want a fresh start."
Providence, Seton Hall, South Carolina and Pittsburgh were the others on his list when he pledged to Miami, but he is wide open.
"I'm not sure where I want to go," Timberlake said. "I'm open to anything. I'm going in with an open mind. There are no favorites."
WALKER KESSLER, North Carolina: Hunter Dickinson isn't going anywhere next year, but U-M could use a backup center. We don't anticipate Austin Davis coming back for a sixth year.
"It shouldn’t take long for the Georgia native to find a new home," Rivals.com's Dan McDonald wrote. "The plan is to move quickly toward a decision and start gearing up for a productive second season in college basketball. Schools from all over the country have reached out, but look for this recruitment to come down to schools that were involved and built a strong relationship the first time around in the recruiting process.
"Gonzaga is firmly in the mix here. It’s a style of play fit for him and a chance to play for one of the top programs in the country right now. There is a track record of development and production for players like him. Keep an eye on Auburn, Michigan and Virginia as well. Tennessee could also be in play. Duke and Kentucky have also put in calls, but don’t expect them to be key players here."
U-M recruited Kessler heavily under John Beilein.
KHRISTIAN LANDER, Indiana: Lander grew up a Michigan fan, but Archie Miller convinced him to join the Hoosiers by reclassifying. He wasn't ready. He averaged only 2.1 points and 1.2 assists per game and went a few weeks at one point without a field goal.
He has potential, but U-M is in a position to chase more proven targets. There is interest, however.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook