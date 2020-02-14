“We haven’t gotten around to it yet. Yesterday we had an off day,” Howard said. “Sometimes on off days you just want to get away from basketball and just be a student-athlete.

It seems clear Teske’s confidence has taken a hit in recent weeks, and head coach Juwan Howard said he’d make it a point to watch film with his big man and help him try to get through it as soon as possible.

Michigan Wolverines senior center Jon Teske struggled to 3-of-14 shooting and missed several point-blank shots in U-M’s 79-54 win over Northwestern, one of the few disappointments of an otherwise fulfilling victory.

“I understand he has a schedule with classes and things that come up when it comes to his academics. Today is only a basketball day, so we’ll have our moment to sit down and just talk about how I can help him finish out his senior year on a great note.”



Howard had a stern message last week for anyone questioning Teske’s effort, noting his big man was extremely unselfish and hard working. But while his core numbers are up (12.6 points per game from 95 last year) and 7.6 rebounds to 7.0, the 7-footer hasn’t fared well in Big Ten play when asked to be a volume guy inside.

Redshirt junior and backup Austin Davis, meanwhile, has made huge strides and cashed in on 15 of 16 around the rim, causing many to question if Davis shouldn’t be getting the majority of touches inside. Howard, though, vowed to continue to hone Teske’s game.

“We’ve been working on it since July,” he said. “He’s getting better and better with it. Unfortunately, last game he got knocked off balance a few times, knocked off his sweet spot. Shots that normally go in kind of rolled in and rolled out. They also have been doubling in the post, so we’ve got to take that into consideration, as well.”

The criticism recently has been harsh, but it comes with the territory. Howard understands that as well as anyone.

“Overall, he’s the first person [people] can point a finger at and say, ‘okay, he’s not playing well, not giving us anything, not an inside presence,” Howard said. “No, that’s not it. He’s on everyone’s scouting report [now] and they double him for a reason. They do not want to see Jon score baskets because they know he’s capable of having big nights if they play him one on one.

“I love that Jon has not been resistant about playing inside. We’re always figuring out ways he can improve and how the team can keep developing [with him].”

U-M’s ceiling may depend on it.