Michigan basketball's Hunter Dickinson has been unanimously selected to the preseason All-Big Ten team for the second straight year, the conference announced on Thursday.

Dickinson was one of three players to be named as unanimous, with Purdue's Zach Edey and Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis also being named to the preseason team.

From U-M's release:

With his unanimous selection, University of Michigan men's basketball junior center Hunter Dickinson made it back-to-back years earning a spot on the Big Ten's Preseason All-Big Ten team announced Thursday (Oct. 6) by the conference office.

He was one of three conference big men to garner a unanimous selection on this year's squad along with Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, who was also the Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year, and Purdue's Zach Edey.

Dickinson becomes the fifth Wolverine to earn multiple preseason team honors as he joins Maurice Taylor (1996, 1997), LaVell Blanchard (2001, 2002), Manny Harris (2009, 2010) and Caris LeVert (2015, 2016) on the Maize and Blue list.

Last season, and for a second straight year, Dickinson led Michigan in scoring (18.6 ppg) and rebounding (8.6 rpg). The All-Big Ten second teamer compiled 29 double figure scoring games, including a career-best 33 against Michigan State (March 1) going 13-for-19 from the field. With 12 games of 10+ rebounds, including a career-best 15 twice, he recorded 11 double-doubles, giving him 17 in his career.

After going 0-for-4 as a freshman from deep, he drained 21 three-pointers last year, with a career-best four in an 82-58 upset win over No. 3-ranked Purdue at Crisler Center (Feb. 10). He also was third on the team with 73 assists (2.3 pag).

Dickinson needs just 12 points to become the 57th Wolverine to reach 1,000 in a career. Additionally, with 20 rebounds he would become the 46th member of U-M's 500-rebound club. Reaching both of those milestones will make him the 31st member in the 1000/500 club. With 11 blocks, he will become just the ninth Wolverine to record 100 in a career.

In two seasons, Dickinson has earned multiple Big Ten accolades, including Academic All-Big Ten (2022), All-Big Ten first team (2021) and second team (2022), the conference Freshman of Year (2021) and All-Freshman Team (2021) selection. He also was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week a U-M record-tying seven times.

Michigan fans can get their first look at Dickinson and the Wolverines in U-M's lone exhibition against Ferris State on Friday, Nov. 4 at Crisler Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. with the game to be streamed live on BTN+.



