According to Tobias Bass of The Athletic, Michigan basketball is a school in consideration for Memphis transfer guard Jayhlon Young. After missing out on Jamir Watkins, who returned to Florida State after testing his options in the Transfer Portal, Michigan is reportedly back on the recruiting trail via the Portal.

Young, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound guard from Dallas, Texas, is also considering Fresno State, Ohio State and a return to Memphis.

The guard began his career at the University of Central Florida, where he played the 2022-23 season. He started in 12 of the 33 games in which he played, and he averaged 4.5 points per contest.

In 19.2 minutes per game, Young shot 37.3 percent from the floor and 35.8 percent from beyond the arc in his only season with the Knights.

Young then entered the Transfer Portal and ended up at Memphis, where he played his second season of college basketball.

He played 27 games for the Tigers during the 2023-24 season. In 11.0 minutes per game, he scored 2.2 points, 2.0 assists and 2.2 rebounds.

Young entered the Transfer Portal again following the 2023-24 season, and he committed to Vermont. However, on Wednesday night, Young announced his decision to re-enter the Portal and not honor his commitment to the Catamounts.

Now, according to Bass' report, Young is reportedly considering four schools, one of which is Michigan.

The Wolverines still have one scholarship available for the 2024-25 season, and Dusty May is not dead set on using the scholarship just for the sake of using it.

"We might hold tight and carry the scholarship over for next year," May said in a recent episode of the 'Defend the Block' podcast with Michigan radio voice Brian Boesch. "So, we are working with a sense of urgency, but we don't feel like there's any panic to add someone just to be adding."

"It's either going to be someone that really, really impacts today, winning immediately, and also fits into the group as far as skill set and what the holes in our roster might be. But we also might look at a young, developmental player. Somebody that can help us down the line and learn and bang against these guys day in, day out, so we're looking at it from several different angles."