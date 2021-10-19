Michigan Basketball In The NBA: Every Wolverine On Opening Night Rosters
The 2021-22 NBA regular season kicks off on Tuesday with nine former Michigan Wolverines men's basketball alumni on opening night rosters.
Here is a quick rundown of who is playing where to start the new campaign.
Ignas Brazdeikis, Orlando Magic
Brazdeikis has bounced around the NBA a bit over the last few seasons but found a role with the Magic late last year. He is on a two-way deal, which means Orlando can move him between the NBA and G-League rosters.
Trey Burke, Dallas Mavericks
Burke played in 62 games last season, which is the most at the NBA level for him since the 2015-16 campaign. He is under contract with the Mavs through this season with a player option for 2022-23. However, his decision to remain unvaccinated against COVID-19 has ruffled feathers within the organization and created uncertainty about his immediate future.
Tim Hardaway Jr., Dallas Mavericks
Burke's backcourt mate at Michigan and currently in Dallas has had a heck of a 2021. He was signed to a four-year, $72 million extension after averaging 16 points per game and hitting nearly 40 percent of his three-point attempts last season.
Caris LeVert, Indiana Pacers
LeVert's bad injury luck dating back to his time in Ann Arbor has carried into the NBA. He will miss the first four games of the season with a stress fracture in his back.
Isaiah Livers, Detroit Pistons
Livers was selected in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft but did not play in summer league or the preseason. The Pistons are expected to be a lottery team again and the organization seems willing to get him involved if he is healthy.
Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors
Poole will have an opportunity for a big spotlight early on this season with starting guard Klay Thompson out until the holidays. He averaged 21.8 points during the preseason and his shooting stroke has made him a perfect fit on a roster that includes one of the best ever in Steph Curry.
Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat
No former Wolverine had a better summer than the former undrafted free agent guard. Robinson received a $90 million extension during the offseason, which is the most money ever paid out to a former UDFA. He will continue to be one of the focal points of the Miami Heat offense.
Franz Wagner and Moe Wagner, Orlando Magic
There might not be a better storybook pairing in the NBA than the reuniting of Wagner brothers in Orlando. Franz Wagner was selected with the No. 8 overall pick in July's draft, while Moe rejoined the team during free agency after ending the season with the Magic.
Others That May Get A Look In 2021-22
• Chaundee Brown Jr. (2020-21) was signed by the Los Angeles Lakers after the draft and played in summer league and preseason games. He was waived and is expected to join the Lakers' G-League affiliate. Mike Smith (2020-21) played in the summer league for the Milwaukee Bucks but did not resurface on any rosters.
• Nik Stauskas (2012-14), Zavier Simpson (2016-20) and Jon Teske (2016-20) are expected to play in the G-League this season.
• DJ Wilson (2014-17) signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder this summer, but was waived in the preseason.
• Charles Matthews (2016-19) played in the summer league with the Philadelphia 76ers, but his next destination.
• Derrick Walton Jr. (2013-17) was on the Detroit Pistons' preseason roster but never appeared and was released.
