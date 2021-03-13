INDIANAPOLIS — Back when Isaiah Livers and Ohio State's Kyle Young were both being recruited by Michigan, then-head coach John Beilein left it up to the two of them — first to commit got the spot. Young, a Massillon, Ohio kid, liked U-M and the program, but he grew up in a state in which leaving for 'That School Up North' (TSUN) was an offense punishable by ... well something really bad. Kalamazoo (Mich.) Central product Livers, meanwhile, was being heavily recruited by Michigan State and Tom Izzo, and schools like Butler were also making a serious push. Beilein had to sweat out the possibility of losing both before Livers chose the Wolverines in August 2017. RELATED: Bad Blood Boils Over In Michigan Wolverines Basketball Win Over Maryland RELATED: Videos Juwan Howard, Michigan Players React To Maryland Win

Michigan Wolverines basketball's Isaiah Livers and Ohio State's Kyle Young have both battled injuries. (Scott Stuart/BuckeyeGrove)

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

“Isaiah, he just seemed to be a Michigan kid from the beginning,” Beilein recalled. “He had great grades, was really a school-first guy and an unselfish teammate, almost to a fault a bit. He was always willing to make the extra pass, and we said watching him we thought he had the potential for a great future. “When we came back and watched him his junior year, all of a sudden we could see him shaping up to be this 6-7 kid with a great body and great athleticism.” He's 12 points short of 1,000, and it's not clear now whether he'll get there. He played only 15 minutes in a 79-66 win over Maryland, limping noticeably in the first half. Head coach Juwan Howard danced around the subject a bit in the postgame. “Isaiah, with the 15 minutes he was out there, he was giving his best to the game and tried to affect the game in any way possible,” Howard said. “Now we’re going to do our best to look on film and see what is best to move forward to help Isaiah be ready for the next game.”