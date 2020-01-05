EAST LANSING, MI — Michigan State got off to fast start offensively, making four of its first six shots and grabbing an early 13-6 lead. The Spartans would never relinquish it, riding point guard Cassius Winston to an 87-69 win.

Michigan played without leading scorer and junior Isaiah Livers, but got an early lift from sophomore and East Lansing native Brandon Johns. He scored five early points, including three on a three-point play after the Spartans had taken a 15-8 lead on guard Cassius Winston’s drive and finish.

Michigan’s defense, however, was leaky early and often. Winston’s midrange game was on — he scored nine of MSU’s first 17 points in only seven and a half minutes — and the Wolverines struggled from the floor on the other end. They missed their first six triples and nine of their first 15 shots, but they were still within 19-1 after redshirt junior big man Austin Davis’ put-back.

Davis’ up and under reverse on a post move made it 19-17, where it remained at the second TV timeout.

The Spartans rallied again. Winston continued to score, and it was 30-21 on a drive and finish by MSU’s Malik Hall, Michigan State’s biggest lead of the half. Senior Zavier Simpson missed at the rim for U-M, but his steal and a triple from freshman Franz Wagner cut the lead back to 30-24, a huge momentum stopper.

MSU continued to push the tempo. Winston finished inside, and a Zavier Tillman free throw pushed the lead back to nine points. U-M continued to struggle to shoot, making only 11 of their first 30 and one of eight triples. The Wolverines had nine more field goal attempts, but the Spartans has outscored them 10-3 at the line.

In addition, Wagner went to the bench with his third foul late in the first half. Winston immediately went to work on sophomore Adrien Nunez, taking him off the dribble for an easy finish.

U-M needed to keep it close going into the half, but MSU continued to shoot well. Davis scored inside, part of a seven-point first half, but the Spartans’ Marcus Bingham hit a rare triple to push the lead to 13. Michigan was in trouble, but Teske answered with a three-pointer of his own to push it back to 10.

The half ended 44-34 MSU.

Teske notched 11 points and Simpson eight to lead the Wolverines. Winston notched 16 points in 19 minutes for MSU.