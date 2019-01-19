Madison was flop city in the first half of Michigan’s 64-54 loss at Wisconsin, but the Wolverines kept it close before falling late.

Sophomore Jordan Poole kept U-M in it in the first half, scoring 11 points against his home state team. The Wolverines shot only 41.7 percent in the stanza and Charles Matthews and Ignas Brazdeikis didn’t score. Freshman Brazdeikis would finish the game with no points, in fact … he played only 8.5 minutes in the first half, sidelined with two fouls.



He also committed an unnecessary intentional foul down the stretch with U-M down three that ended U-M's hopes with about 50 seconds to play.

Junior point guard Zavier Simpson scored seven points in the first stanza and Jon Teske five, Austin Davis four when Teske went out with an early foul … they were the only scorers for U-M in the first half.

Michigan made only one of seven triples in the first half, but still led after a 6-0 run to finish the stanza. Four of U-M's first half turnovers came on offensive fouls, throwing the offense out of synch.

SECOND HALF

The Wolverines grabbed a 31-27 lead after two Jon Teske free throws; they made it 34-29 on a Teske three that squished in on a fortunate bounce.

The Badgers scored the next four to keep it close at 16:25, and that’s the way it would continue to play out.

Poole’s triple at 14:50 put the Wolverines back up 37-33, and Teske continued his fine play with a strong catch and finish in transition.

Every time U-M scored, however, Wisconsin kept pace with a bucket. The Badgers took the lead back at 12:50 on a triple from the top by Aleem Ford.

Michigan responded to grab a 41-40 lead, Simpson cutting and scoring underneath. Sophomore Isaiah Livers’ jam in transition made it 43-40 at 9:15, but that’s where the good news ended for U-M.

Michigan continued to turn it over uncharacteristically. The Badgers took the lead, 45-44, when Happ scored inside, and they woudn’t give it back. They made it 48-44 lead on a triple by Kobe King, and U-M appeared to be in trouble. They responded with a bad shot and miss by Poole, and Wisconsin was in control.

Happ scored on an inbounds play to take a six-point lead at 5:45 that felt like 15 before Matthews final answered with his first made jumper of the day.

Michigan was down six again with four minutes remaining and had one more chance to make a run it started with a Simpson drive and finish, but Happ answered with a bucket inside at 3:30.

Teske’s three at 2:30 gave the Wolverines a shot down six after two missed Simpson free throws. U-M had several more chances down the stretch, but many Wolverines passed up open looks. Poole missed from the top of the key with 1:30 remaining, and the writing appeared to be on the wall.

Livers, though, gave them hope with a step back three with a hand in his face at 1:00.

The Wolverines faded down the stretch, though, and the Badgers pulled out a 64-54 victory.

Teske led Michigan with 15 points and added seven rebounds, while Poole added 14 and Simpson 11. Ethan Happ scored 26 to lead the Badgers, who had nobody else in double figures.

The story, though, was turnovers. Michigan suffered 16 to 11 for Wisconsin and never looked comfortable.

U-M dropped to 17-1 overall and second in the Big Ten with the loss.