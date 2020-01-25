ANN ARBOR, MI — Michigan got junior Isaiah Livers back after a long layoff, and the Wolverines also got off to a really good start. It all fell apart late (again) in a 64-62 loss to Illinois.

U-M’s early attack — go right at 7-1 center Kofi Cockburn with senior Jon Teske. Teske scored four early points and drew a foul on the big guy. Other good signs included freshman wing Franz Wagner hitting his first three-pointer (though he missed his next two) and Livers active on the glass early.

Michigan took a 9-6 lead into the first TV timeout, but Ayo Donsunmu tied it with a triple, and Trent Frazier gave the Illini their first lead at 12-10 on a 27-foot triple from the top. Frazier hit another from 25 feet to expand the lead to 15-10. Wagner’s drive and finish ended Illinois’ run, but U-M was ice cold in the first nine minutes. The Wolverines were 4-for-16 from the floor, 1-for-7 from long range with Wagner 1-for-5.

Illinois took its biggest lead on a three-point play and a jumper by Donsunmu, pushing it to 22-14 and forcing a Michigan timeout.

The Wolverines simply couldn’t score. They were stuck on 14 until Brooks drove and finished to make it 22-14 at 6:00.

The two teams finally started to make some shots. U-M continued to struggle from long range, but scored inside, including four from Simpson near the end of the half. The crowd came to life when his transition drive and finish ended with a lay-up that cut the lead to 32-29. The Wolverines made their last six shots of the half, in fact, but Illinois made four of five to take a 34-30 lead into the half.

The Wolverines shot 35.5 percent in the first half to Illinois’ 48.1 percent and made only one of 11 triples to the Illini’s 3-for-6. Simpson finished with 11 points and Teske added seven, but U-M had zero assists in the first half.