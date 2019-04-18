Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Michigan head coach John Beilein has a lot on his plate, and he admitted as much at last night's basketball banquet. He has to navigate some of his guys testing the NBA waters and also look for potential replacements should they go.

Here's the latest on new target Nah'Shon Hyland, German Franz Wagner and more.



