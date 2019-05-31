News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-31 09:02:15 -0500') }} basketball Edit

ITF EXTRA — On Phil Martelli, Franz Wagner and Jalen Wilson

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh
Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

The latest on former St. Joe's coach Phil Martelli and Michigan, recruits Franz Wagner and Jalen Wilson in this ITF HOOPS EXTRA.

E2bxwutdl6nptfziubod
Former St. Joe's coach Phil Martelli. (USA Today Sports Images)

ITF HOOPS EXTRA: On Phil Martelli, Franz Wagner, Jalen Wilson

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}