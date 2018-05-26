Michigan class of 2019 target Jalen Wilson will announce his college decision Weds., May 30. Wilson was on the Michigan campus two weekends ago and enjoyed a great visit.

“The coaches were all welcoming of me, showing me everything about how I can come in and make an impact to the team, also be a great student,” Wilson said. “They showed me the classrooms and stuff like that, where I’d be living when I was a freshman and sophomore.”

His parents loved it, too.

“All of the little details … it was a great experience for them, too,” he said.

Wilson had the opportunity to sit down and watch film with the coaches after head coach John Beilein took them around campus personally. He got the opportunity to see how he’d be used in U-M’s offense, specifically as a scorer hunting shots.

“They showed me how their guards play off pick and roll, stuff like that,” he said. “They call it the ‘wolf,’ and they showed me some of the scorers, showed me what they would do in that offense.”

Everyone will know soon enough whether or not he'll be doing his thing in a Michigan uniform in two years.