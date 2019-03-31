Michigan Basketball: Jalen Wilson Hits Seven Threes In All-Star Game
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Michigan made only one of 19 triples in a loss to Texas Tech Thursday.
It appears help is on the way.
Incoming freshman Jalen Wilson scored 31 points in the Big Baller Brand All-Star game and had more three-pointers than anyone.
YGC36 family member Jalen Wilson finishes with 31pts and the most 3s made by a individual in the BBB all American game pic.twitter.com/FeKaxsJ1vH— YGC36 Basketball (@YGC36hoops) April 1, 2019
"I think it was seven," Wilson said. "I had to represent the 'M.'"
Wilson plans to be on campus in June to start preparing for his freshman year at Michigan.
Wilson averaged 18.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and three assists for Denton Guyer. He earned co-MVP honors in District 5-6A and was a Texas Association of Basketball Coaches all-region and all-state Selection.
He also earned the Denton Record-Chronicle 2019 All-Area Basketball Team MVP award.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook