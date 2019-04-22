With redshirt junior guard Charles Matthews, sophomore guard Jordan Poole and freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis declaring for the 2019 NBA Draft, Michigan head coach John Beilein has an opportunity to add to his list of former players who were selected in the first round.

From 2009-18, Beilein has had seven players — guards Tim Hardaway Jr., Trey Burke, Nik Stauskas and Caris LeVert, plus forwards Mitch McGary, D.J. Wilson and Moritz Wagner — selected in the first round of the NBA Draft. That is the most of any Big Ten head coach during that time span.