Michigan basketball jumps into AP Top 25 after 2-0 week in Big Ten play

Dusty May has the Michigan basketball team cruising, and the Wolverines are starting to turn some heads just before Christmas. Michigan, with an 8-1 overall record and a 2-0 mark in the Big Ten, appeared in this week's AP Poll, coming in at No. 14.

Last week, despite winning two games in the Fort Myers Tip-Off, Michigan was barely left out of the AP Top 25. The Wolverines earned 95 votes from voters, but they were not a top 25 team.

Now, though, Michigan is back in the AP Top 25 for the first time in more than two years.

On Dec. 3, Michigan left Madison, Wisconsin with an impressive 67-64 victory over the then-undefeated No. 11 Badgers. The Wolverines then followed it up by narrowly sneaking past Iowa at Crisler Center on Saturday afternoon.

Michigan will head to New York City to take on John Calipari and Arkansas on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden before the team breaks for exam week. Below is the full Week 6 AP Poll.

1. Tennessee

2. Auburn

3. Iowa State

4. Duke

5. Kentucky

6. Marquette

7. Alabama

8. Gonzaga

9. Florida

10. Kansas

11. Purude

12. Oregon

13. Oklahoma

14. Michigan

15. Houston

16. Clemson

17. Texas A&M

18. UConn

19. Ole Miss

20. Wisconsin

21. Michigan State

22. Cincinnati

23. San Diego State

24. UCLA

25. Mississippi State