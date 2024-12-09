Michigan basketball jumps into AP Top 25 after 2-0 week in Big Ten play

Dusty May has the Michigan basketball team cruising, and the Wolverines are starting to turn some heads just before Christmas. Michigan, with an 8-1 overall record and a 2-0 mark in the Big Ten, appeared in this week's AP Poll, coming in at No. 14.
Last week, despite winning two games in the Fort Myers Tip-Off, Michigan was barely left out of the AP Top 25. The Wolverines earned 95 votes from voters, but they were not a top 25 team.
Now, though, Michigan is back in the AP Top 25 for the first time in more than two years.
On Dec. 3, Michigan left Madison, Wisconsin with an impressive 67-64 victory over the then-undefeated No. 11 Badgers. The Wolverines then followed it up by narrowly sneaking past Iowa at Crisler Center on Saturday afternoon.
Michigan will head to New York City to take on John Calipari and Arkansas on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden before the team breaks for exam week. Below is the full Week 6 AP Poll.
1. Tennessee
2. Auburn
3. Iowa State
4. Duke
5. Kentucky
6. Marquette
7. Alabama
8. Gonzaga
9. Florida
10. Kansas
11. Purude
12. Oregon
13. Oklahoma
14. Michigan
15. Houston
16. Clemson
17. Texas A&M
18. UConn
19. Ole Miss
20. Wisconsin
21. Michigan State
22. Cincinnati
23. San Diego State
24. UCLA
25. Mississippi State
---
