Michigan Basketball Moves Into The Top Five Of National Recruiting Rankings

Michigan Wolverines head basketball coach Juwan Howard led his team to the outright Big Ten title in 2020-21. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Following the addition of Howard, Michigan surged from No. 14 in Rivals.com's national recruiting rankings to No. 4, passing Oregon, USC, Connecticut, Vanderbilt, UCLA, Virginia, North Carolina, Arkansas, Kansas and Villanova in the process. The nation's No. 35 overall player in his class gave U-M 735 points, bringing the Wolverines' count from 1,702 to 2,437.

Michigan's star average, of course, is four, since all four pledges are four-star prospects. No. 1 Duke and No. 2 Kentucky have a higher star average than the Wolverines — 4.75 and 4.67, respectively — while No. 3 Ohio State possesses a star average of 3.8 while holding five pledges. Juwan Howard and Co. are within striking distance of possessing a top-three class. The Buckeyes are just 11 points ahead of the Wolverines, who have could potentially add one more prospect to their 2022 haul.

Michigan's No. 4 ranking is the second highest among Big Ten teams, trailing only the Buckeyes. Below, we've provided a look at how Big Ten teams stack up.

2022 Big Ten Basketball Recruiting Rankings