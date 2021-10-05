Michigan Basketball Moves Up In National Recruiting Rankings

Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard led his team to the Elite Eight in his second season. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Following the addition of Glenn, Michigan surged from No. 17 in Rivals.com's national recruiting rankings to No. 12, passing No. 17 Syracuse, No. 16 Vanderbilt, No. 15 Xavier, No. 14 Indiana and No. 13 Villanova in the process. The nation's No. 77 overall player in his class gave U-M 487 points, bringing the Wolverines' count from 1,215 to 1,702.

Michigan's star average, of course, is four, since all three pledges are four-star prospects. Only three teams that are ranked above the Wolverines — Duke, Kentucky and Oregon — have a higher star average, and all but six of the programs ranked ahead of them hold more commitments. Howard and Co. are within striking distance of possessing a top-five class. No. 5 Arkansas (2,173) is just 471 points ahead of the Wolverines, who have room to add at least one more prospect to their 2022 haul.

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star shooting guard Jett Howard — the son of the Wolverines' head coach who will announce his decision Oct. 13 — is likely to join the fold, and it's safe to assume he would push the Maize and Blue into the top five, depending on how other classes across the country shake out over the next eight days.

Michigan's No. 12 ranking is the second highest among Big Ten teams, trailing only Ohio State, which has five pledges and owns the No. 3 spot in the rankings. Below, we've provided a look at how Big Ten teams stack up. It's important to note that Maryland is not ranked, since it does not currently hold a 2022 pledge.

2022 Big Ten Basketball Recruiting Rankings