After winning two games in the Big Ten Tournament, Michigan moved up two spots in the latest Associated Press poll released Monday to No. 8.

Michigan State, who defeated Michigan, moved up to No. 5 in the poll and Duke, who won the ACC Tournament, moved up four spots to No. 1.

The other Big Ten teams in the top-25 are Purdue at No. 13 and Wisconsin at No. 21. Michigan's other nonconference foes in the rankings are UNC at No. 3 and Villanova at No. 23.