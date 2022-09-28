Michigan has announced the three elected captains for the 2022-23 season. Hunter Dickinson , Jace Howard , and Terrance Williams II will lead the Wolverines in their run back to the NCAA Tournament for the third-straight year under Juwan Howard .

In 32 starts last season, Dickinson averaged 18.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. The All-American center also totaled 49 blocks and 15 steals in his second year with the program.

Howard, known for his outspoken vocal leadership and earned respect from teammates and coaches, was rightfully given captain honors. The defensive stalwart played 14 games during the Sweet Sixteen run and should expect a significant elevated role on the court for his junior year.

Williams II, who’s spent the offseason improving his three-point shooting and having the versatility to guard all five positions, would post a career-high 22 points against Nebraska on December 7th.

Michigan tips off the new campaign on November 4th for the lone exhibition game against DII Ferris State at the Crisler Center. The regular season then opens up on November 7th with Purdue Fort Wayne as guests.