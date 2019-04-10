Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial! Jamal Crawford’s NBA career might have ended Tuesday – if so, he went out with a bang. Plus, Duncan Robinson’s making millions … Crawford (39 years, 20 days) became the oldest player to score 50-plus points in a game, surpassing Michael Jordan (38 years, 315 days), when he put up 51 in a He also became the first player in NBA history with 50-point games for four separate teams (Bulls on 4/11/2004, Knicks on 1/26/2007, Warriors on 12/20/2008. He finished with a stat line of 18-30 FG, 7-13 3pt FG), five rebounds and five assists in the losing effort. “My teammates were finding me, coach was drawing up great plays and I just had to get lost in the game,” Crawford told Suns.com “My teammates, like I said, I can’t talk about them enough. It’s never about me. It’s about those guys. It’s a collective effort.” Crawford helped lead the Suns back from 31 down to within 107-103 late in a loss to Dallas. He stated his case for perhaps another season by scoring 28 and 27 points in the previous two games, joining Kobe Bryant as the only players with three-straight 20-plus point games in their 19th season or later according to NBA.com.

In Miami, Duncan Robinson had his two-way deal (NBA to G-League) turned into a standard contract worth a reported $3.1 million. It includes “significant guarantees early in the summer and trigger dates after which additional parts of salary become guaranteed.” “He’s certainly gotten better,” coach Erik Spoelstra said of Robinson earlier this season. “He had a phenomenal year in the G-League, but he’s improved his defense, his body, conditioning, his strength. He’s improved his ability to work on the move for catch and shoot opportunities. He’s become much more dynamic.” Trey Burke, PG, Dallas Mavericks: Traded Feb. 1 from New York … Has played in 57 games between the two teams … Averaging 11 points, 2.7 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 19.5 minutes per game for the 33-48 Mavs ... Shooting 43.3 percent from the floor and 35.1 percent from long range ... Scored 24 points in an overtime win at Memphis April 7, adding five assists.

Jamal Crawford, SF, Phoenix Suns: Averaged 7.9 points, 3.6 assists per game for 19-63 Phoenix, shooting 39.7 percent from the floor and 33.2 percent from long range in 18.9 minutes per game (64 games) … Scored 27, 28 and 51 points in his last three games before becoming a free agent.

Tim Hardaway Jr., SF, Dallas Mavericks: Traded from New York Feb. 1 … Averaged 18.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists, shooting 39.3 percent from the floor and 34 percent from three-point range in 65 total games this year… Has not played since March 20 due to a stress reaction in his leg that will likely require surgery and has ended his season. Caris LeVert, SG, Brooklyn Nets: Averaged 13.8 points, 3.8 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game for the 41-41 and playoff-bound Nets, shooting 42.5 percent from the floor and 30.7 percent from three-point range in 39 games … Suffered a dislocated foot Nov. 12 after scoring 10 points in the first half against Minnesota and missed two months … Has picked up his play recently … Recorded 24 points in a win over Milwaukee, the second time he’d posted that in a week against the Bucks … He made four of five triples and added six assists in the April 6 win … Notched 18 points and five rebounds in an April 7 win at Indiana.

Duncan Robinson, SG, Miami Heat: Averaging 2.5 points and 1.0 rebounds per game for 39-42 Miami … Averaged 21.4 points on 51.4 percent shooting from the field and 48.3 percent shooting on threes, 4.3 rebounds and three assists in 33 games for the Heat’s affiliate, Sioux Falls Skyforce, of the G-League, and was named to the All-NBA G League’s third team … Has made 13 of 34 shots in NBA play, is 7-of-26 shooting on threes in 14 games (125 total minutes). Glenn Robinson III, SF, Detroit Pistons: Averaging 4.1 points and 1. 3 rebounds per game for the 40-41 Pistons … Averages 12.6 minutes overall, having played in 46 games … Shooting 41.4 percent from the floor and 28.8 from long range ... Registered seven p0ints in an April 1 loss at Indiana. Nik Stauskas, SG, Cleveland Cavaliers: Traded from Portland Feb. 3, cut and was re-signed ... Averaged 5.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game for 19-63 Cleveland … Shot 40.2 percent from the floor, 37.2 from three-point range … Averaged 14.9 minutes per game … Scored nine points in an April 1 loss at Phoenix. Moritz Wagner, PF, Los Angeles Lakers: Played in 43 games with the 37-45 Lakers, also spending time in the G-League ... Averaged 4.8 points and 2.0 rebounds in 10.4 minutes per game, shooting 41.5 percent from the floor and 28.6 percent from long range ... Scored 10 points in an April 2 loss at Oklahoma City and 13 with six rebounds in an April 4 loss to Golden State.