Trey Burke, PG, Dallas Mavericks: Traded Feb. 1 from New York … Has played in 52 games between the two teams … Averaging 10.7 points, 2.7 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 19.2 minutes per game for the 30-46 Mavs ... Shooting 42.5 percent from the floor and 34.6 percent from long range ... Scored 25 points on 10-of-18 shooting in a 106-103 win over Oklahoma City March 31 … Notched 13 points in 21 minutes in a 126-91 road blowout of Golden State March 23 … Put up 15 points in a March 20 loss to Portland.

Jamal Crawford, SF, Phoenix Suns: Averaging 6.4 points, 3.4 assists per game for 17-60 Phoenix, shooting 36.4 percent from the floor and 29.5 percent from long range in 18 minutes per game (60 games) … Scored 12 points in a March 20 loss to Washington, his first double digit scoring game since Feb. 25. Tim Hardaway Jr., SF, Dallas Mavericks: Traded from New York Feb. 1 … Averaging 18.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists, shooting 39.3 percent from the floor and 34 percent from three-point range in 65 total games this year… Has not played since March 20 due to a stress reaction in his leg that will likely require surgery and has ended his season … Scored 21 points in a March 18 loss to New Orleans … Registered 22 and four triples in a March 16 victory over Cleveland.

Caris LeVert, SG, Brooklyn Nets: Averaging 13.4 points, 3.8 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game for the 39-38 Nets, shooting 41.8 percent from the floor and 28.6 percent from three-point range in 35 games … Suffered a dislocated foot Nov. 12 after scoring 10 points in the first half against Minnesota and missed two months … Has picked up his play recently … Notched 16 points in a double overtime loss to Portland March 25 … Followed up with 18 in a loss at Philadelphia and 15 in a win over Boston March 30.

Duncan Robinson, SG, Miami Heat: Averaging 2.4 points and 1.0 rebounds per game for 38-38 Miami … Has played in 13 games this year and is shooting 34.4 percent from the field and 26.9 from long range in 8.8 minutes per game … Scored six points on 2-of-9 shooting in a win over Dallas March 28 … Has been back and forth between Miami and Sioux Falls of the G-League, where he averages 20.7 points through 29 games with the Skyforce and is shooting 51.2 percent from the floor, 48 percent from long range. Glenn Robinson III, SF, Detroit Pistons: Averaging 4.2 points and 1. 4 rebounds per game for the 39-37 Pistons … Averages 12.9 minutes overall, having played in 43 games, but only four of the last 10 … Shooting 41.7 percent from the floor and 28.1 from long range ... Registered eight points in 19 minutes in a 99-90 win over Portland March 30. Nik Stauskas, SG, Cleveland Cavaliers: Traded from Portland Feb. 3, cut and was re-signed ... Averaging 5.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game for 19-58 Cleveland … Shooting 40.6 percent from the floor, 35.9 from three-point range … Has averaged 15 minutes per game … Scored 17 points in a March 18 win over Detroit, his second highest total of the year, going 2-for-3 from long range.