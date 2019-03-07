Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial! How former Michigan Wolverines now in the NBA have fared over the last few weeks ... Trey Burke, PG, Dallas Mavericks: Traded Feb. 1 from New York … Has played in eight games since the trade for the 27-37, averaging 7.8 minutes per game in his last five contests ... Mavs ... Averaging 10.8 points, 2.6 assists and 1.9 rebounds in 19.4 minutes per game (43 total games between the two teams) ... Shooting 41.7 percent from the floor and 34.6 percent from long range ... Missed seven games starting Dec. 1 with a knee sprain … Scored seven points in 10 minutes of a 127-88 loss at Brooklyn March 4.

Caris LeVert is returning to form after suffering an early season injury. USA TODAY Sports Images

Jamal Crawford, SF, Phoenix Suns: Averaging 6.4 points, 3.3 assists per game for 15-51 Phoenix, shooting 36.6 percent from the floor and 29.4 percent from long range in 17.5 minutes per game (53 games) … Has scored four points over his last four games, having played sparingly.

Tim Hardaway Jr., SF, Dallas Mavericks: Traded from New York Feb. 1 … Averaging 18.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists, shooting 39.2 percent from the floor and 33.7 percent from three-point range in 58 total games this year… Scored 20 points on 7-of-16 shooting in a Feb. 27 win over Indiana, making four of nine triples … Put up 17 in a March 6 loss at Washington.

Caris LeVert, SG, Brooklyn Nets: Averaging 14.9 points, 3.9 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game for the 34-33 Nets, shooting 43.6 percent from the floor and 31.1 percent from three-point range in 25 games … Suffered a dislocated foot Nov. 12 after scoring 10 points in the first half against Minnesota and missed two months … Notched 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists in a March 1 loss to Charlotte ... Put up 18 points, five rebounds and five assists in a March 4 win over Dallas ... Scored 14 points in 20 minutes of a 113-107 victory over Cleveland March 6.