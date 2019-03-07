Michigan Basketball: NBA Wolverines - How They've Fared
How former Michigan Wolverines now in the NBA have fared over the last few weeks ...
Trey Burke, PG, Dallas Mavericks: Traded Feb. 1 from New York … Has played in eight games since the trade for the 27-37, averaging 7.8 minutes per game in his last five contests ... Mavs ... Averaging 10.8 points, 2.6 assists and 1.9 rebounds in 19.4 minutes per game (43 total games between the two teams) ... Shooting 41.7 percent from the floor and 34.6 percent from long range ... Missed seven games starting Dec. 1 with a knee sprain … Scored seven points in 10 minutes of a 127-88 loss at Brooklyn March 4.
Jamal Crawford, SF, Phoenix Suns: Averaging 6.4 points, 3.3 assists per game for 15-51 Phoenix, shooting 36.6 percent from the floor and 29.4 percent from long range in 17.5 minutes per game (53 games) … Has scored four points over his last four games, having played sparingly.
Tim Hardaway Jr., SF, Dallas Mavericks: Traded from New York Feb. 1 … Averaging 18.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists, shooting 39.2 percent from the floor and 33.7 percent from three-point range in 58 total games this year… Scored 20 points on 7-of-16 shooting in a Feb. 27 win over Indiana, making four of nine triples … Put up 17 in a March 6 loss at Washington.
Caris LeVert, SG, Brooklyn Nets: Averaging 14.9 points, 3.9 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game for the 34-33 Nets, shooting 43.6 percent from the floor and 31.1 percent from three-point range in 25 games … Suffered a dislocated foot Nov. 12 after scoring 10 points in the first half against Minnesota and missed two months … Notched 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists in a March 1 loss to Charlotte ... Put up 18 points, five rebounds and five assists in a March 4 win over Dallas ... Scored 14 points in 20 minutes of a 113-107 victory over Cleveland March 6.
Duncan Robinson, SG, Miami Heat: Averaging 2.6 points and 1.1 rebounds per game for 30-34 Miami … Has played in nine games this year and is shooting 40 percent from the field and 35.3 from long range in 8.6 minutes per game … Has been back and forth between Miami and Sioux Falls of the G-League, where he averages 20.7 points through 29 games with the Skyforce and is shooting 51.2 percent from the floor, 48 percent from long range.
Glenn Robinson III, SF, Detroit Pistons: Averaging 4.1 points and 1. 4 rebounds per game for the 32-31 Pistons … Averages 13.1 minutes overall, having played in 36 games, but few the last several weeks … Shooting 40 percent from the floor and 29.8 from long range ... Registered seven points and four rebounds in a 131-114 win over Minnesota March 6.
Nik Stauskas, SG, Cleveland Cavaliers: Traded from Portland Feb. 3, cut and was re-signed ... Averaging 5.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game for 16-49 Cleveland … Shooting 40.5 percent from the floor, 34.0 from three-point range … Has averaged 15 minutes over his last three games and scored 8, 7 and 6 points in those contests.
Moritz Wagner, PF, Los Angeles Lakers: Slowed by injury early and has played in 26 games with the 30-35 Lakers, also spending time in the G-League ... Averaging 3.4 points and 1.5 rebounds in 7.2 minutes per game, shooting 41 percent from the floor and 35.9 percent from long range ... Scored 11 points in a 115-99 loss to Denver March 6.
D.J. Wilson, PF, Milwaukee Bucks: Averaging 5.3 points and 4.5 rebounds in 17.9 minutes per game (32 games) ... Has not scored since Feb. 25, having played in three of five games since for 48-16 Milwaukee.
