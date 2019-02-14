Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial! Brooklyn Nets standout Caris LeVert has returned to the court following a gruesome injury, and he's playing well.



Standing ovation for Caris LeVert who is back for the Nets 🙏 pic.twitter.com/YRiDkccMhn — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 9, 2019

Chills. pic.twitter.com/JYQCmHJO69 — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) February 9, 2019

“It almost didn’t feel real,” LeVert said after his first game in three months, a 125-106 loss to the Chicago Bulls. "Just being through foot injuries before, it definitely wasn’t new to me. Being away from the team in a season, definitely not new to me. I just tried to stay positive through everything, knowing there’s definitely a finish line, a goal in mind. I’m not going to be hurt forever; it’s a fixed amount of time. I’m still going to have a long career.” LeVert finished with 11 points, four assists and five steals in 15 minutes – the five steals tied a career-high and was a Nets season best. He's played in three games since his return and put up 12 points, nine assists and seven rebounds in a win at Cleveland Feb. 13. He's averaging 16.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.

How other former Wolverines have fared recently: Trey Burke (Played at U-M from 2011-13), Dallas Mavericks: Traded Feb. 1 from New York … Has played in five games since the trade ... Averaging 11.1 points, 2.1 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 20.9 minutes per game ... Shooting 41.4 percent from the floor and 36.5 percent from long range in 38 games played ... Missed seven games starting Dec. 1 with a knee sprain … Scored 18 points and added five rebounds and five assists in a Feb. 8 loss to Milwaukee.

Jamal Crawford, SF, Phoenix Suns: Averaging 6.4 points, 3.4 assists per game for 11-48 Phoenix, shooting 36.6 percent from the floor and 28.6 percent from long range in 17.6 minutes per game (49 games) … Scored 17 points in 16 minutes on 6 of 8 shooting in a Feb. 13 loss at Los Angeles (Clippers).



Tim Hardaway Jr., SF, Dallas Mavericks: Traded from New York Feb. 1 … Averaging 18.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists, shooting 39 percent from the floor and 34.1 percent from three-point range … Scored 24 points on 9-of-18 shooting in a Feb. 10 win over Portland, following up with 20 points in a Feb. 13 loss to Miami.

Duncan Robinson, SG, Miami Heat: Averaging 1.3 points and 1.2 rebounds per game for 26-30 Miami … Has played in six games this year and is shooting 37.5 percent from the field and 28.6 from long range in 7.3 minutes per game … Has been back and forth between Miami and Sioux Falls of the G-League, where he averages 20.7 points through 29 games with the Skyforce and is shooting 51.2 percent from the floor, 48 percent from long range.