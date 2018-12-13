Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear! Former Michigan standout Caris LeVert is healing after a scary ankle injury. Plus, Moe Wagner scores his first NBA points, more.



LeVert dislocated his foot against Minnesota Timberwolves November, 12 and it appeared he'd be done for a long time ... that it might even be career threatening. But there were no breaks and no serious ligament damage, and he's back in the gym again, Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson said earlier this week. "I know he's in the gym shooting. I'll say that. That's about as much as I can say. But progressing, on schedule and looking forward to having him back," Atkinson told reporters. LeVert admitted he felt frustrated and "kind of defeated" after the injury. "The pain level felt like a regular sprain, and I knew I kind of fell on the side of my ankle," LeVert said. "Obviously, when I looked at it, I was like, 'Wow — that's messed up "I felt like it wasn't fair, but everything happens for a reason. It's not a very, very, very serious injury to the point where the way I play basketball will be different. I feel like I'll still be the same player. I'll be a better player when I come back. I feel like maybe the time off is the best thing for me ... maybe best for the team."

LeVert is averaging 18.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game in 14 games played (29.7 minutes per game). He's shooting 47.5 percent from the floor and 31.1 percent from long range.

Caris Levert

How other former Wolverines are faring in NBA play ... Trey Burke (Played at U-M from 2011-13): Averaging 12.0 points, 3.0 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 20.7 minutes per game for 8-21 New York ... Shooting 42.2 percent from the floor and 36.1 from long range in 21.7 minutes per game (21 games played) ... Has been out since Dec. 1 with a knee injury. "They're not giving me any type of, 'This is the game,'" Burke told NorthJersey.com. "They're kind of just like, 'We're going to base it off of how you feel after you do have some contact.' I know on this trip I'm gonna do some one-on-one contact, so I think that's going to be the indicator. That's going to be kind of the measuring stick of when I come back. But I'm hoping." Jamal Crawford, SF, Phoenix Suns: Averaging 6.6 points, 2.2 assists per game for 4-24 Phoenix, shooting 35.9 percent from the floor and 33.3 percent from long range in 16.1 minutes per game (24 games) … Scored a season high 18 points in a 99-85 loss to Orlando Nov. 30, adding four assists in 31 minutes, but hasn't scored more than eight since and sat out games on Dec. 10 and 11.

Tim Hardaway Jr., SF, New York Knicks: Averaging 21.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists for 8-21 New York, shooting 39.3 percent from the floor and 36.7 percent from three-point range … Scored 22 points on 7-of-19 shooting in a loss at Boston Dec. 6 … Notched 21 and 20 in back to back games Dec. 9 and Dec. 12, losses to Charlotte and Cleveland, respectively. Duncan Robinson, SG, Miami Heat: Averaging 1.5 points and 1.3 rebounds per game for 7-13 Miami … Has played in four games this year and is shooting 33.3 percent from the field and long range in 7.3 minutes per game … Has been back and forth between Miami and Sioux Falls of the G-League, where he recently made 10 triples in a game (see below). He averages 19.7 points through nine games with the Skyforce and is shooting 48.8 percent from the floor, 46.7 from long range.

Glenn Robinson III, SF, Detroit Pistons: Averaging 4.8 points and 1. 5 rebounds per game for the 13-13 Pistons … Notched five points and three rebounds in a 117-111 loss to Philadelphia Dec. 7, his best showing in two weeks … Shooting 39 percent from the floor and 30.6 from long range in 24 games played. Nik Stauskas, SG, Portland TrailBlazers: Averaging 6.7 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game for the 15-13 Blazers … Shooting 42.3 percent from the floor, 36.8 from three-point range … Scored 18 points in 19 minutes of a 115-112 win over Orlando Nov. 28 ... Registered nine points in 28 minutes in a Dec. 6 win over Phoenix. Moritz Wagner, PF, Los Angeles Lakers: Slowed by injury early and has played in five games so far with the 17-10 Lakers, spending time in the G-League ... Averaging 2.0 points in five games, scoring all 10 and his first NBA points in a 120-96 win over Phoenix Dec. 2 ... Added three rebounds in the game ... Averaged 18.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists in three G-League games during a rehab assignment.

