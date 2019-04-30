“I feel like they’re trying to make me beat them, not really let me score but kind of baiting me into taking tough shots. I’m just trying to be aggressive.”

“Honestly, I think what I’m doing is a byproduct of how they’re guarding everybody else,” he told NYPost.com in typical humble, LeVert fashion.. “They’re kind of denying Joe, denying D’Angelo [Russell], same with Spencer [Dinwiddie].

Caris LeVert, for one, has become a bona fide star in Brooklyn. He averaged 21 points per game in five playoff contests with Philadelphia, shot 48.1 percent from the floor and 51.7 percent from three-point range and added 4.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

Former Michigan forward D.J. Wilson is the only one of nine NBA Wolverines still playing, but the future is bright for most.

LeVert was inserted into the starting lineup in game three, and it’s unlikely he’ll be anywhere but next year with the Nets.



Wilson, meanwhile, is a bit player in Milwaukee, having averaged 5.8 points and 4.6 rebounds per game in 18.4 minutes per contest during the regular season (48 games). He did score seven points in six minutes of a Game Four, first round win over Detroit and notched six points and three assists in the opener with the Pistons, a 121-86 victory.

Wilson continues to improve, however, and has a role on a loaded team.

How things stack up for other Wolverines heading into next season …

Trey Burke, PG, Dallas Mavericks: Burke was traded Feb. 1 from New York. He averaged 11 points, 2.7 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 19.5 minutes per game for the Mavs, shooting 43.3 percent from the floor and 35.1 percent from long range, but he’s now a free agent. He told MavsMoneyball.com in April he wasn’t sure what would be next for him, but he’ll play somewhere next year.

“You think about it. We’re humans, as well,” Burke said of his impending free agency. “The ones who are able to kind of stay in the moment, not think about it too much — that’s when you play at the highest level that you can play out there.

“When those types of things are up for negotiations … I think I've done a great job up until this point. When I get out there on the court — it’s somehow, someway to let those thoughts get out of my mind, be free and go play basketball.”

Jamal Crawford, SF, Phoenix Suns: Crawford averaged 7.9 points, 3.6 assists and 1.3 rebounds per game for 19-63 Phoenix, shooting 39.7 percent from the floor and 33.2 percent from long range in 18.9 minutes per game (64 games).

NBA.com reports Crawford became the oldest player in NBA history to score at least 50 point in a game when he put up 51 on Dallas in the season finale and the first player to do so with four different teams (Suns, Warriors, Bulls, Knicks). His 51 points were also the most ever scored by a player coming off the bench since starts first started being recorded in 1970-71, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

Still … he took a step backward this year. He only gets to the rim on five percent of his shots, shot only 30.2 percent from long range this year and is now 39 years old. He insists he’s not ready to retire, however.

"Oh, no,” Crawford told The Athletic in early April. “That’s the part I hate — the perception because of how things went this year. You may look at the numbers and (see) I’m only taking six shots a game. I think it’s to be applauded (for me to) say, ‘Hey, when I go in, I’m not going to jack up every shot.’

“This is the most assists I’ve averaged (since 2008-09). I’m truly trying to see others grow. I think we should look at that part of it. I’m passing more than I ever have.”

He believes there’s a place for him with the right team.

“Fit will be important for me. I’m an acquired taste,” he said. “I get it. What I bring to the table is an acquired thing. This is the first year since 2002 I haven’t averaged double figures. I did it 16 straight years. I’ve won two out of the last five Sixth Man Awards. I think fit is so important for me.”

Tim Hardaway Jr., SF, Dallas Mavericks: Hardaway was traded from New York Feb. 1. He averaged 18.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists, shooting 39.3 percent from the floor and 34 percent from three-point range in 65 total games this year, but did not play after March 20 due to a stress reaction in his leg.

Hardaway had surgery on that leg April 18 and will reportedly resume basketball related activities before the start of training camp in September

Duncan Robinson, SG, Miami Heat: Robinson finished the season strong, scoring a career high 15 points in 36 minutes of a 113-94 loss at Brooklyn April 10. He made three of nine triples, added five rebounds and three assists and was recently signed to a three-year contract that will pay him millions.

Robinson played in 15 gamed and averaged 3.3 points and 1.3 rebounds. He also appeared in 33 games (33 starts) for the G-League’s Sioux Falls Skyforce this season, averaging 21.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. He scored in double-figures in all 33 games played, including 22 games in which he scored at least 20 points, and was named All-G League Third Team.

He’ll likely spend much more time with the Heat next year.

Glenn Robinson III, SF, Detroit Pistons: Robinson averaged 4.2 points and 1. 3 rebounds per game this year in 13 minutes overall, playing in 47 games, shooting 42 percent from the floor and 29 percent from long range. He averaged 4.3 points in three playoff losses to Milwaukee.

Robinson is a free agent and will likely sign with a different team in the offseason.

Nik Stauskas, SG, Cleveland Cavaliers: Stauskas was traded from Portland Feb. 3, cut and was re-signed. He averaged 5.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game for 19-63 Cleveland, shot 40.2 percent from the floor and 37.2 from three-point range in 14.9 minutes per game.

Stauskas did shoot 42.9 percent from long range with Cleveland, but he’s not expected to re-sign with the Cavs.

Moritz Wagner, PF, Los Angeles Lakers: Wagner played in 43 games with the 37-45 Lakers, also spending time in the G-League. He averaged 4.8 points and 2.0 rebounds in 10.4 minutes per game, shooting 41.5 percent from the floor and 28.6 percent from long range, and is expected to have a bigger role going forward.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook