BEILEIN: “They’ve had two tough losses back to back and are a really good basketball team. It’s an NCAA level team; we’re on the road. If it’s anything like I expect it to be, it will be like the Indiana game as far as atmosphere — going to be electric. The cold snap will be over, and people will be out in force to do whatever they can.

“We’re tied for first; they’re trying to get quality wins. They’re a quality team. It should be a heck of a game.”

VIEWS: It’s going to be a battle of styles. Michigan will try to control the tempo, given that Iowa’s is third highest in the country. At the same time, the Wolverines can run, too … they just haven’t been great in transition.