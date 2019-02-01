Michigan Basketball News & Views: Beilein On Iowa, Crowd Chants, Much More
Michigan head coach John Beilein talked at length about Iowa and more Thursday … we tackle his comments in News & Views format.
NEWS: Iowa is 16-5, but Michigan is a 5.5-point favorite in Iowa City Friday night.
BEILEIN: “They’ve had two tough losses back to back and are a really good basketball team. It’s an NCAA level team; we’re on the road. If it’s anything like I expect it to be, it will be like the Indiana game as far as atmosphere — going to be electric. The cold snap will be over, and people will be out in force to do whatever they can.
“We’re tied for first; they’re trying to get quality wins. They’re a quality team. It should be a heck of a game.”
VIEWS: It’s going to be a battle of styles. Michigan will try to control the tempo, given that Iowa’s is third highest in the country. At the same time, the Wolverines can run, too … they just haven’t been great in transition.
