Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-01 09:30:47 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Basketball News & Views: Beilein On Iowa, Crowd Chants, Much More

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh
Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Michigan head coach John Beilein talked at length about Iowa and more Thursday … we tackle his comments in News & Views format.

NEWS: Iowa is 16-5, but Michigan is a 5.5-point favorite in Iowa City Friday night.

Rdjlgml4fvlc9v3xr11z
Michigan head coach John Beilein and his team are 20-1.
Lon Horwedel

BEILEIN: “They’ve had two tough losses back to back and are a really good basketball team. It’s an NCAA level team; we’re on the road. If it’s anything like I expect it to be, it will be like the Indiana game as far as atmosphere — going to be electric. The cold snap will be over, and people will be out in force to do whatever they can.

“We’re tied for first; they’re trying to get quality wins. They’re a quality team. It should be a heck of a game.”

VIEWS: It’s going to be a battle of styles. Michigan will try to control the tempo, given that Iowa’s is third highest in the country. At the same time, the Wolverines can run, too … they just haven’t been great in transition.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}