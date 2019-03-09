NEWS: Michigan lost its poise — and the game — in a 77-70 setback to MSU two weeks ago.

BEILEIN: “[We need to be] measured and balanced. I think we learned a lot from the last time, to be in games like this where there is so much passion from the crowd that you have to really play the way we normally play.

“I thought we did a great job of that at Maryland. How charged up that atmosphere is, we played the right way the whole time. We didn’t play for any other reason than to win as a team.”

VIEWS: That was a big part of the problem against MSU. The first half was much faster paced than expected because the Spartans were scoring early and often in the halfcourt. U-M’s transition defense was good, but Michigan State pulled center Jon Teske farther out than expected on the hedge … he ran out of gas last, and the Spartans’ Cassius Winston was outstanding.