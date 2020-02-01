ANN ARBOR, MI — Michigan gave up a home game to play Rutgers just a few miles from the Scarlet Knights’ campus. Head coach Juwan Howard talked about that and more … we tackle his thoughts in News & Views format.

NEWS: Michigan plays Rutgers at Madison Square Garden today and still has to play Rutgers on the road later in the year. Howard wasn’t sure why U-M gave up a home game.

HOWARD: “Actually, I think it’s great though. I think it’s great to have a game at Madison Square Garden, the Mecca, some would say, of basketball. A very historic arena. Kids are getting a chance … some who haven’t played there yet getting a chance to see what Madison Square Garden looks like and feels like in that type of environment. I think it’s great for college basketball.”

VIEWS: However … giving up a home game makes no sense, even if U-M has a great contingent of fans there and the Wolverines have won 11 straight there.