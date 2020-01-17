Michigan faces Iowa for the second time tonight, having captured a 103-91 home win in the first meeting. That was in early December, and both teams have changed since then. The Hawkeyes will be without talented guard Jordan Bohannon (out for the year) while U-M won’t have Isaiah Livers.

Livers is expected to return for Wednesday’s game with Penn State, but the Wolverines won’t rush him back. Head coach Juwan Howard talked about the rematch Thursday … we tackle his thoughts in News & Views format.

NEWS: Michigan shot 55 percent and made 29 of 34 free throws in the first meeting with the Hawkeyes in early December.

HOWARD: “[Seeing each other once] helps both sides; it helps them, and it helps us. Overall, it’s been a big gap, so I’m sure there are a lot of things they’re doing differently, which I’ve seen on film some of the last games they’ve played vs. Nebraska, Maryland, as well as another game.

“One thing that stands out in Iowa is they are No. 1 in Big Ten in offensive efficiency. That’s critical. They’re a very disciplined team on the offensive end. They run a lot of good sets that they are very patient in attacking after the first option. If the first option is not there, they’re patient enough to try to wear you down to get to the second option. If the second option is not there, they have a third option.”

VIEWS: This might not be a bad time for the Wolverines to employ some more backcourt pressure to take time off the shot clock and limit the Hawkeyes’ options, as long as they don’t give up good looks when the press is broken. One thing about Iowa — they’ll continue to run their sets until big man Luka Garza gets a touch.