TheWolverine - Michigan Basketball: Northwestern’s Small Ball Lineup Has U-M’s Attention

Another U-M target, Miller Kopp, leads the team in scoring at 14.6 points per game and shoots 57.6 from long range. He and his teammates create a number of mismatches on offense.

Northwestern is 6-2, 3-1 in conference play and playing well heading into tonight’s game at Michigan. Improvement from guard Boo Buie and forward Pete Nance, who plays center when the Wildcats play small ball, and the addition of transfer Chase Audige have kick started a fun lineup to watch.

“They do a really good job of playing through [Nance] when he's playing the five, really kind of that five-out offense where they space the floor,” assistant Saddi Washington said. “Any time you attack the paint off the dribble, it shrinks your defense and then they're just loaded out on the perimeter with shooters.

“We've got to do a really good job of being in our gap shrinks early to try to prevent as much as we can any downhill penetration. That way we can close out to shooters out on the perimeter a little bit quicker.”

In addition to Kopp, Buie (44.7 percent) and guard Ty Berry (46.4) are deadly from beyond the arc.

“We have a big task ahead of us with Northwestern, a team that's been red-hot throughout the season and has had some great wins within league play,” Washington said. “We know it's going to be a challenge, but we've got to step up with all the energy, focus and enthusiasm we can to come out on top.”

NOTES

Transfer guard Mike Smith has been better than expected leading the Wolverines offense this year. He averaged 22.6 points per game at Columbia last season and is averaging 9.1 points and 5.1 assists per game. He leads the team with 41 dimes.

“He has done a very good job, really integrating himself into our system,” Washington said. “It can sometimes be tough with a grad transfer, knowing that they really only have one year to get it done.

"But that process started way back in May and June with how we tried to build our culture and how coach Juwan (Howard) was really intentional about making sure this year’s team identity was always team first.”



