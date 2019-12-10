Simpson is off to a great start, averaging a career best 12.3 points, 8.7 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game. The assist total is phenomenal, but even more impressive is how much better he’s been shooting the ball this year — 43.5 percent from long range, 57.3 overall.

Michigan senior point guard Zavier Simpson is a headstrong personality, and it took him a year of learning as a freshman to adapt to college coaching. He’s hit it off well with the new U-M coaching staff, including point guards coach Howard Eisley, and taken his game to another level.

“He’s shooting the ball more from outside than he has in the past,” head coach Juwan Howard said. “Other than that, you just see he’s always getting better and better, looking for ways to improve. He’s one of the hardest workers on the team.”



Simpson has mentioned Eisley’s tutelage a number of times in talking about his development. Howard said it works because the two are very much alike.

“It’s great to see the two of them. Sometimes they’re over there laughing and joking, other times they’re having their teaching moments,” Howard said. “Both are headstrong kind of guys, but both very smart at their craft. Super competitive.

“Howard, when he played for Boston College as well as in the NBA, Howard is a tough nosed competitor. People sometimes never recognized it, but he always found a way to make an impact on the game.

“There are lot of similarities in both. It’s good to see both have hit it off very well with one another.”

Howard, meanwhile, has endeared himself to his team with his open-door policy, one he said was shaped by having four sons ranging from 27 years old to 16. Players talked openly Tuesday about his willingness to listen to any of their suggestions or concerns.

“I think it helps when you allow players to have empowerment that it’s their team, and an active, collective group … how we can both figure outcomes to solutions on what gives us the best chance for a fun, successful program,” Howard said.” I’ve always talked about the players. They a part to the process, and it should not always come from the coach. I think they enjoy it.”

• Simpson and senior center Jon Teske have become one of the Big Ten’s best pick and roll combos in addition to being great leaders and teammates.

“They both are giving type of individuals, do what they can to help the team,” Howard said.: “I love the fact that they are both unselfish but have the mindset of fierce competitors.”

Teske doesn’t always show it outwardly, Howard said, but he’s super competitive.

“It’s why he’s one of the best seniors in college basketball and X is one of the best point guards in college basketball, because both share a level of competitiveness coaches love to have on their side,” Howard said. “I’m fortunate to have them both in my locker room, on my roster. I love the way they enjoy playing with one another and their teammates enjoy playing with them. It’s great to have two leaders like that.”

• Sophomore Brandon Johns played by far his best game in a Michigan uniform against Iowa with 12 points and eight rebounds. Howard pulled him aside after taking him off the floor Friday and seemed to offer words of encouragement.

“He’s learning. He’s such a pure person, such a great guy, always has a smile on his face,” Howard said. “He’s another one doesn’t take life so serious.

“I enjoy being around Brandon. He’s a worker, just wants to get better. He’s always asking questions. Whenever he makes a mistake, he’s the first one to apologize. I always tell Brandon, you don’t have to apologize; it’s not your fault. You didn’t try to do it. Let’s figure it out and keep playing, next play mentality.

“A guy like that you just enjoy coaching. He wants it.”



