On Monday afternoon, Michigan basketball officially announced the hire of Matt Aldred as the program's new head strength and conditioning coach. Maize and Blue Review's Josh Henschke reported the news on Friday.

Aldred arrives in Ann Arbor after six seasons at Furman. He was the Paladins' assistant head coach/director of basketball performance — a role no other strength and conditioning coach in the country had – in his final season at Furman.

"Matt (Aldred) only bolsters the goal of creating a staff of great teachers and genuine people who can help our players away from the game," said May. "I met Matt six years ago and have always been impressed with him. His forward thinking, work at Furman, and academic teachings make him a unique coach who will enhance our strength and conditioning program."

May and Aldred worked together at Florida during the 2017-18 basketball season.

"It's an honor to be joining Dusty May's staff at one of the premier universities in the world," said Aldred. "The opportunity to work with Dusty, and his staff and represent the University of Michigan is a blessing. I will give my all to help develop our student-athletes into some of the best in the country. As a staff, we are committed to excellence, and working as one to ensure the Wolverines are a national championship contender. My family and I cannot wait to get to Ann Arbor and start."