Michigan Basketball Photo Feature: Wolverines Practice, Prepare For Montana
Michigan practiced Wednesday in Des Moines, Iowa in preparation for a first round NCAA Tournament game with Montana.
Photos from USA TODAY Sports Images.
Great fan turnout here during Open Practice! #GoBlue X #MarchMadness https://t.co/yM5YsbiXM5— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 20, 2019
Let's Dance#GoBlue x #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/LpFvvQKpJG— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 20, 2019
🖊 For The Kids! #GoBlue X #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/vFxsjKbRaU— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 20, 2019
The 2018 National Championship was a heart breaker for @umichbball. Back in the Big Dance, the Wolverines are using last year’s fate as motivation for this year’s run. pic.twitter.com/NZ2XuobbbS— March Madness TV (@MarchMadnessTV) March 20, 2019
The SIGHTS and SOUNDS of March. #GoBlue x #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/XQp1G4xkFP— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 20, 2019
March 20, 2019
Thank you, @DUBulldogs, for hosting us today!#GoBlue x #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/6YvaQGGdx7— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 20, 2019
Right hook,— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 20, 2019
Right hook,
LEFT? 👀 #GoBlue x #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/NBoaPvaFvU
Practice sesh over at @DrakeUniversity!@isaiah__02 starting to feel good! #GoBlue x #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/4KPRzPmunN— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 20, 2019
You can always improve in basketball.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 20, 2019
We are getting better today. #GoBlue x #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/XqMA7yv05D
---
