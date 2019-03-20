Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-20 19:33:20 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Basketball Photo Feature: Wolverines Practice, Prepare For Montana

Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Michigan practiced Wednesday in Des Moines, Iowa in preparation for a first round NCAA Tournament game with Montana.

Photos from USA TODAY Sports Images.

Yw8elbsyaucq3kdr37s2
John Beilein looks on while his team practices for Montana.
USA TODAY Sports Images
Wzxsbqf7b4xlbvhcrnng
Jordan Poole and Jon Teske share a lighthearted practice moment.
USA TODAY Sports Images
X4c81njocigokbc0ke3v
Jordan Poole mugs for the camera at Wednesday's practice.
USA TODAY Sports Images
Nqdk6iu4jr6xmtlgriwa
Head coach John Beilein teaches at Wednesday's practice.
USA TODAY Sports Images
Zvc98wzfz7absi7vaikz
Iggy Brazdeikis looks on at Wednesday's practice.
USA TODAY Sports Images
Wfaaa2nj5ckpnu98r25k
Brazdeikis meets the media in Des Moines.
USA TODAY Sports Images
Lse9ecxqydli5xqordif
Zavier Simpson meets the media in Des Moines
USA TODAY Sports Images
Xo3b8xnusudgjdh2ejxo
Redshirt junior Charles Matthews ponders a question at Wednesday's media session.
USA TODAY Sports Images
Aocpsgveoaf6vjzrjues
Matthews explains while answering a question Wednesday.
USA TODAY Sports Images
Ipivncbykexl3yiejzqh
Simpson laughs at Iggy Brazdeikis' answer to a reporter's question.
USA TODAY Sports Images
Swdzaygugs9navmvs9li
John Beilein answers a reporter's question in Des Moines.
USA TODAY Sports Images
Wfkgvpqmubkl354031ob
Beilein with the media in Des Moines..
USA TODAY Sports Images
Rpoqai9ll1bekocsugr4
Zavier Simpson practices during a drill in Wells Fargo Arena.
USA TODAY Sports Images
Lev7h5ezaoic0lqzx5ay
Simpson practices free throws in Des Moines.
USA TODAY Sports Images
E6d0np7avqzoi8kwnfoo
Isaiah Livers goes for the dunk in practice Wednesday.
USA TODAY Sports Images
Cwg77l29alf8xfmpgkfp
Ignas Brazdekis shoots over a defender in practice.
USA TODAY Sports Images
Uxuq7u8pflh1syumbomk
Ignas Brazdeikis acknowledges the crowd in Iowa.
USA TODAY Sports Images
Pmnqjzxnulmuzwy77b6u
Jordan Poole takes some shots in Michigan's Wednesday practice.
USA TODAY Sports Images

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}