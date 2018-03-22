Ticker
Michigan Basketball Podcast: Tim McCormick With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

S1lmkswkyd06ldbwfif3
John Beilein and his team plan to take advantage of their spot in the NCAA Sweet 16.

Basketball analyst Tim McCormick joins the podcast, warning the Wolverines will have their hands full with Texas A&M.

Here's the podcast…


