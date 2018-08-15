His goal this year is to round out his game. 40 of his 75 buckets came on triples a season ago, but he’s got the ability to get to the rim, and the 2018 Wolverines will need that aspect of his game.

Other than his one shining moment, however, he has a typical freshman year. There were some highlights, and he notched 10 games with 10 or more points, but it took him a while to find his niche and be the player John Beilein wanted him to be.

Michigan shooting guard Jordan Poole was one of the most popular players on campus this summer after his game-winning triple against Houston helped the Wolverines advance to the Sweet 16. Summer basketball campers lined up for pictures with him, and he got shout-outs just about everywhere he went.

“Especially with Mo [Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman] being gone, I’ll step into his role — offensively, defensively, leadership-wise,” he said. “There are a lot of minutes up for grabs, so I’ve got to learn to be aggressive offensively, be a playmaker .., be somebody who can put the ball in the basket, be a two way player, lock it up on defense and be able to make the right decision.”



The latter was one area in which he struggled a year ago, sometimes drawing Beilein’s attention for the wrong reasons. He believes he’s making strides, though, and while Beilein hasn’t been there recently to bark at him, recovering from double bypass heart surgery, Poole remembers his coach’s teachings.

“It’s about making the right play, focusing on the smaller things consistently on the offensive and defensive end,” he said. “It’s been good. I’ve been locked in and focused, been in the gym, learning, watching film.

“I’ve definitely got to make myself work on having a bigger load, doing more on the offensive end and the defensive end.”

It’s easy to be motivated, however, coming off a season in which they captured a Big Ten Tournament title and made a run all the way to the National Title game before losing to Villanova. They’ve had a taste, Poole said, and now they want another shot.

“I’m definitely excited to be back and play, especially with the year we had last year, bringing in new guys,” he said. “Last year motivates us a lot, especially because we just got so close. We were a game away from being able to hang another banner. That lights a fire in all of us, especially knowing what it takes to get back … being in an environment like that again is definitely a fire that burns under us.”

Freshmen Impressing Early

Poole said the freshman class is as good as advertised and should provide plenty of help this year.

“It’s definitely a talented group,” he said. “Like I’ve been saying, they’ve got a lot going to learn … being in the right spot on defense, playing hard. It’s a different game than high school.”

Poole has made frosh Adrien Nunez one of his projects. He and redshirt junior Charles Matthews have made it their goal to bring him along.

“I get on him a lot, only because I was in like the exact same situation last year. There’s a lot he doesn’t know,” Poole said. “It’s not his fault … coach wants him to do things a certain way. But I’m definitely taking him under my wing, Charles and me both.”