Michigan basketball popular in various way-too-early rankings

It's never too early for rankings. We still don't know what Michigan basketball will look like in the 2022-23 season, but that hasn't stopped platforms from including the Wolverines in their early ranking predictions. Michigan is awaiting the NBA decisions of Hunter Dickinson, Moussa Diabate, and Caleb Houstan. All three could test the NBA waters and choose to return or elect to enter the draft. Michigan has also been active in the transfer portal communicating with multiple players, including Texas Tech's Terrance Shannon. Guards Eli Brooks and Devante Jones have graduated, meaning Michigan will have a new starting backcourt. Frankie Collins served well in Jones' absence, and Kobe Bufkin showed flashes. Dug McDaniel is on his way to Ann Arbor and will likely have a similar role to Collins' freshman season. McDaniel is part of a first-year class that includes top recruits Tarris Reed and Jett Howard. Michigan's ranking could rise or dip based on those NBA decisions, a common theme mentioned in the rankings. Still, Michigan returns young weapons, veteran contributors, another talented freshmen class, and excellent coaching staff. That and how likely the big three are to return has made Michigan a popular name in these rankings.

Preseason Top 5?

In their way-too-early top 25, The Sporting News has Michigan ranked No. 4, behind only Kentucky, UCLA, and now defending champion Kansas. The Sporting News has thoughts on the three possible NBA departures, "The Wolverines could afford to lose one of the two frosh, but probably need to hang on to former All-American big man Hunter Dickinson. He could have a Kofi Cockburn-style year in 2022-23 if he takes another lap." A big reason for their optimism is faith in another talented freshman from 2022, "The injury to Devante Jones at the end of the season revealed how capable Frankie Collins is."

Middle of the Pack