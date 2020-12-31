The Wolverine: Maryland pulled a stunner on Monday, taking down Wisconsin in Madison, 60-54. After the shaky start the Terrapins had to the season, did you see that win coming or was it completely out of left field?

Donohue: Honestly, it was pretty out of left field if you ask me, as Maryland had not played well leading up to that game, especially when it came to defending the perimeter. So with the Badgers' strength being shooting the three, I figured Maryland could have a hard time. But it was just one of those perfect storms where the Terps were the more desperate and hungrier team, probably playing with a bit of a chip on their shoulder since they had to travel and be away from friends and family around the holidays.

The Wolverine: What impressed you the most about the win over the Badgers?

Donohue: What impressed me most was this team's mental toughness to stay in control of that game and not let it slip away on the road. This isn't Mark Turgeon's most talented Maryland team by any means, but it could eventually prove to be one of the mentally toughest, which is a direct reflection of senior guard and team leader, Darryl Morsell. I was also impressed with how sophomore forward Donta Scott continues to give consistent output, especially in the second half of games. He has been the biggest breakout for the Terps for far this year and arguably their best player.

The Wolverine: What's the biggest strength of this Maryland team? Biggest weakness?