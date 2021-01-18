TheWolverine - Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Caleb Houstan, Other Signees Shine

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy played Montverde (Fla.) Sunday night on national television, and several Michigan targets shined. Caleb Houstan is the one who really stood out. The smooth shooter's 72 percent eFG percentage is incredible for a player whose production is primarily on the perimeter ... he scored 16 points on six shots.



Houstan's huge triple with four minutes remaining stopped an IMG run and pushed the lead back to six points.

Caleb Houstan is going to fit in so well at Michigan. That shot is beautiful. pic.twitter.com/BLZkDLjpGb — Aram Cannuscio (@AC__Hoops) January 18, 2021

Houstan also went to the free throw line 11 times, making eight. Moussa Diabate didn't score a lot, missing jumpers, but he had some rim-rattling dunks and stood out with his athleticism, especially as a rim protector. He's raw, however, and needs a lot of work on the offensive end. His quickness and footwork, though, should allow him to guard a number of positions on defense, and he'll be an asset immediately on that end.

Class of 2022 standout Jett Howard will be a Wolverine, we predict, and while Juwan's son struggled Sunday night, he's had some great games this season.



Howard was strong to the hole for his four points, but he only made two of eight shots and missed all four of his triples. But he's got a beautiful shooting stroke, as evidenced by previous performances.

Class of 2022 point guard Dug McDaniel, meanwhile, remains one to watch closely.

The diminutive point guard gets anywhere he wants to on the floor and is an incredible playmaker. He notched 8 points and 9 assists in a loss to Sunrise Christian and 15 points and 9 assists in a win over Houston High at the same event that featured the Bradenton - IMG game.

Michigan 2022 target Jarace Walker scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the game. He's an absolute stud, and while U-M isn't the favorite here, Howard is putting in the work.

Walker told reporters Auburn, Michigan and North Carolina as the three teams really recruiting him hardest. Neither Isaiah Barnes (season canceled) nor Kobe Bufkin, both U-M 2021 signees, have played, but big man Will Tschetter has. He notched 35 points and 13 rebounds in his Stewartville team's win over Kenyon-Wanamingo, the first game of the year.

Tschetter made a trio of three pointers in showing his range in an 81-58 win.