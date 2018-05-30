Ticker
Michigan Basketball: Commitment Jalen Wilson Highlight Video Reel

Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Highlights of Michigan's first 2019 commitment, Denton (Texas) Guyer's Jalen Wilson, Rivals.com's No. 39 rising senior nationally.


