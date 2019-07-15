Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Franz Wagner Goes Off, Howard Offers A 2020
Juwan Howard's Michigan Wolverines basketball team got a boost when German Franz Wagner, younger brother of former Michigan forward Moritz, signed to play this fall. He's now tearing it up for the German U-18 National Team.
Michigan commit Franz Wagner balling with the German U18 national team against Serbia: 29 points (10-12 FG), 6 rebounds, 5 steals, 3 assists and an efficiency rating of 43 in 24 minutes. pic.twitter.com/2PFVVKHLU9— NBADraftProspects (@draftprosnba) July 15, 2019
Wagner told the Berliner Morgenpost he was looking for a change of scenery when he opted for U-M over his Alba Berlin club.
“[I committed] so I can experience something new,” he told the Berliner Morgenpost, so I can get to know new people and a basketball culture. The players there have a completely different mentality. It’ll do me good if I can take in some of that.
"It wasn't about what Alba couldn't offer. It was about Michigan."I'm just more interested in this college experience than I am in already becoming a professional basketball player ... college basketball is already structured very professionally. "But of course you don't spend your whole time thinking about basketball. You'll get enough of that afterwards."
In other news, Howard offered East Coast standout Terrance Williams after he and assistant Phil Martelli saw the 6-6 standout excel at the Nike Peach Jam.
Williams had a top seven of N.C. State, DePaul, Virginia, Stanford, Georgetown, Notre Dame, and South Carolina and was thought to be Virginia bound before the Cavaliers got a pledge from Jabri Abdur-Rahim. He added Michigan to his final group after the offer, and now the Wolverines are at least in the mix.
Getting him to visit will be the next step. He averaged 15.6 points and six rebounds per game, shooting 36 percent from three-point range on the Nike EYBL circuit this summer.
