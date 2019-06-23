The Berliner Morgenpost said a decision could come any day, perhaps even during his team's current series against Bayern Munich in the finals of the German Bundesliga. Alba Berlin trails 2-0 in the best-of-five competition.

Michigan's class of 2019 could receive a huge boost within the next few days. German Franz Wagner, a guard/wing prospect, will decide between U-M and his hometown pro team Alba Berlin soon.

As has been reported multiple times here, Michigan is the only college team under consideration. Wagner and his family were boarding a plane for an official visit when former head coach John Beilein abruptly resigned to take the Cleveland Cavaliers head coaching job, but he still took the trip with U-M assistants hosting.



Derrick Walton Jr., a former teammate of Moritz Wagner (Franz' older brother), is currently a teammate of Wagner's at Alba. Moe Wagner told TheWolverine.com last year he wasn't certain whether his brother would follow him to the United States, but he did offer some insight.

“He’s definitely thinking about it. He’s a little different than me, but … he’s in a very similar situation,” he said. “He’s introverted, thinks a little more before he speaks so he’s not as expressive … though on the court, he is.

“I think he really has both options in mind. It’s a tough time for a young guy, 16 years old He’s graduating school right now and he’s going to have a whole year to think about it. It’s a tough year. I had the same year, because we had so much going on. When it’s your life, you’re deciding what to do … it’s kind of cool, though."

Erroneous reports (based on poor translation) several weeks ago had Wagner staying home, but several sources quickly shot down those reports. The same sources said Wagner was "very much in play" for the Wolverines, and there has been plenty of smoke that Wagner might be leaning toward joining head coach Juwan Howard and U-M.

“I hope I can help my brother with a little more,” Moe Wagner said last year. “He’s more like a tall guard, and I think he will end up playing small forward, the three at some point. He’s a really good shooter, way better than I was at that age, more like a ball handler less of a big man.”

He's also approaching 6-9 in height, he reported. He split time this season between Alba Berlin and SSV Lokomotive Bernau on the lower tier ProB circuit this year.

Wagner led Alba Berlin with 14 points in Game 2 of the Bundesliga Finals, making all six of his field-goal attempts. He reportedly took the SAT recently, another sign he's serious about the possibility of playing college ball.

Watch for more on Wagner in the days to come ...



