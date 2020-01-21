Basketball Recruiting: Future Wolverines Shine ... More On Christopher
Future Michigan basketball center Hunter Dickinson showed just how good he can be against the nation's No. 1 big man. Plus, elite U-M target Josh Christopher enjoyed a recent trip to Arizona State.
Starting with Dickinson, who scored 28 points against Evan Mobley in a game at the Hoophall Classic.
'That’s you guys’ No. 1 prospect,” Dickinson said after the game. “I feel like I’m better, so I went in there and attacked it, and I just played my game. My teammates really found me. They found me in great spots, and I just tried to capitalize on it.”
Hunter Dickinson named Game MVP: pic.twitter.com/HDce8ExVOo— DeMathaHighSchool (@DeMathaCatholic) January 20, 2020
FEED HUNTER ‼️— Who's Next (@WhosNextHS) January 20, 2020
DeMatha's big man with 13 straight points to start the second quarter on this final day of @HoophallClassic @H_Dickinson24 #HHClassic#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/nBPocBuwZD
Dickinson scored 28 points, adding six rebounds and three blocked shots in 23 minutes to Mobley's 22 points, 11 rebounds and two blocked shots.
Fellow pledges Zeb Jackson (a signee) and Terrance Williams also played at the Hoophall Classic. Jackson hit a pair of long triples and played one of his better games of the year.
From Rivals.com's Eric Bossi:
"Juwan Howard and Michigan are a hot name on the recruiting trail and the proof is in their No. 4 ranked class. 75% of the class was on hand in big man Hunter Dickinson, combo guard Zeb Jackson and forward Terrence Williams.
"A massive seven-footer, Dickinson is a space eater with a nasty side and soft touch. He impressively outplayed the current No. 1 player in the country Evan Mobley, even after a slight(knee) injury to himself early in the game. His edge and competitive fire are made for the Big Ten.
"Jackson plays on one of the best high school teams I've ever seen and even as good as he is, playing time can be limited. For the first time in four times seeing him play this season I got to see him play extended minutes and Monday and he looked great. He's bouncy, he can get to the rim and he's a streak shooter with some playmaking ability. He may need some time to adjust physically, but he's got some very good upside.
"Originally committed to Georgetown, Williams didn't have his best outing but has proven to be a shot making combo forward in the past. His toughness cannot be questioned."
Dickinson also had a good game Saturday, Rivals.com analyst Eric Bossi reported.
"Midway through the fourth quarter, Michigan bound big man Hunter Dickinson of Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha made a big mistake when he fouled a three-point shooter for Chicago (Ill.) Simeon. The seven-footer then compounded things by picking up a technical for woofing at the refs over the call.
"He would make up for it.
"After a pretty quiet game, Dickinson ramped things up down the stretch and got tough on the interior scoring the majority of his points down the stretch. Dickinson finished with 15 points and seven rebounds and showed the exact role he can play for Juwan Howard on the next level. He'll eat space, finish with touch to 15 feet and dish out some occasional pain or send a message with a physical foul."
Michigan added three-star Jace Howard to its class Monday night. The Wolverines would still like to add at least one more, and five-star Josh Christopher would be the ideal candidate.
Christopher was rumored to be leaning toward U-M, and Rivals.com's Corey Evans even put in a futurecast recently for the five star. Christopher's brother plays at Arizona State, however, and the senior enjoyed a great visit to ASU over the weekend.
“It was a good time,” Josh’s father, Laron Christopher, told DevilsDigest.com. “Anytime you’re around your family, seeing you son (ASU freshman guard Caleb Christopher) play, it’s a good time. We got to see Caleb, got to see the team bounce back from adversity, and that’s a good space to be in. We saw how the team dealt with pressure and what these players are really made of.
“Bobby Hurley told us that Josh is a kid that can come in and make an impact,” Christopher stated. “The reason he would make that impact is their style of play. Visiting a team is always connected to their style of play. Why visit a team that you know you wouldn't able to succeed in their system? So, knowing that a team has the right coach and the right style that would elevate Josh is a major (aspect) in our decision. It just makes a lot of sense."
Evans said he still liked U-M's position, but he acknowledged the visit helped ASU.
"Josh Christopher was always going to visit Arizona State, just as he will likely visit Missouri and UCLA, before he comes to a college decision," Evans wrote. "Prior his trip to ASU, Christopher visited Howard in the early fall and Michigan in November.
"My FutureCast selection has remained set on Michigan for a few weeks and I am sticking with that prediction for now. I should say, though, while I believed that it was more of a battle between the Wolverines and UCLA, recent talk has centered around Arizona State and Michigan.
"He is not expected to make a commitment any time soon, so a lot could still change before he makes his final decision. Michigan is in the best spot but Arizona State has picked up ground and it would never be a safe idea to discount his other finalists, Missouri and UCLA."
