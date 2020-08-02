From Rivals.com's Corey Evans:

"A 6-foot-7 wing-forward that can arguably play every position in the half-court offense outside of center, Ingram is the embodiment of a new-age prospect. He is coveted for his on-ball duties as a giant playmaker that can make others better but also create his own offense. He has continued to improve as both an athlete and shot maker, and possesses some of the best intangibles out of anyone in his class.

"The Dallas native has already taken visits to Purdue, Stanford and UNC, three schools that are thought to be the top contenders for his commitment. However, Michigan has made a late run at things after offering earlier in the spring, which could also be said for Harvard and Howard. The academic pull that Harvard can offer has caught the eye of Ingram, as has the HBCU path that Howard presents."

There's no real rush, he added, but with the current ban with on-campus recruiting in affect until August 31, there's a chance restrictions will be prolonged for another string of months.

"If that is the case, Harvard, Howard and Michigan will be at a slight disadvantage, that is as long as Ingram hopes to commit sight unseen before official visits are allowed," Evans said.

However, Ingram has been on campus in the past for camps and told TheWolverine.com he really enjoyed it.