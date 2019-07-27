Juwan Howard's Michigan basketball team is making inroads with several of the nation's top recruits. Big man Hunter Dickinson is the latest to include U-M in his top group.

Louisville, Notre Dame and Purdue have received official visits, all three going against his junior year total per NCAA rules. That leaves him five more official visits, and he told TheWolverine.com last month he'd like to take one to Michigan in late fall. He told Rivals.com's Corey Evans (who picked Purdue in his future cast) he's intrigued by Howard and the Wolverines.

“Juwan Howard seems like a great guy and I am very interested in what he is going to do in his first year there and what kind of style he is going to play," he said.

Florida State, Louisville, Michigan, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Providence and Purdue are the seven programs on his final list.

"A true throwback to the days of massive, space eating centers, Dickinson takes his time to set up on the block and does all of his damage on the interior," Rivals.com analyst Eric Bossi said of Dickinson. "He is strong, he is tough, and he has great hands and soft touch. You just don’t see many guys like him in college hoops these days.