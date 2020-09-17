 TheWolverine - ITF HOOPS EXTRA: Harrison Ingram Nearing Decision
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-17 10:39:59 -0500') }} basketball

ITF HOOPS EXTRA: Harrison Ingram Nearing Decision

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Michigan five-star target Harrison Ingram is expected to decide this week between Stanford, U-M and Purdue. Here's the latest ...

Five-star Harrison Ingram will decide soon between Michigan, Stanford and Purdue.
