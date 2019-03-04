Michigan Basketball Recruiting ITF EXTRA: The Latest On Lester Quinones
Michigan continues to pursue class of 2019 wing Lester Quinones, having made his list of seven. Maryland and LSU have been the frontrunners for a while, but U-M is making a move.
Here's the latest ...
