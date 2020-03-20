Josh Christopher, that top prospect on Michigan's 2020 recruiting board, appears to be nearing a decision. The five-star is down to U-M, Arizona State, Missouri and UCLA and could decide this weekend, he indicated in a tweet.

This whole coronavirus has kinda crumbled the excitement and planning of my commitment, so maybe I’ll just announce this weekend idk. Maybe so, maybe not

"The NCAA's suspension of in-person recruiting shouldn't really impact Josh Christopher," Rivals.com's Corey Evans wrote recently "He was not expected to take any other college visits before his commitment and while the new rules in place will not allow for coaches to visit him, it would seem that he has heard and seen all that he would need to make a decision.

"Could the distance between home and Ann Arbor be reinforced and be viewed as a slight negative as the world deals with the COVID-19 crisis? Maybe, but Michigan remains the team to beat for the five-star. Arizona State, where his brother plays, is definitely not out of the picture. Missouri and UCLA look to be a distant third and fourth place.

"There is no decision date set for Christopher despite there being a belief that April 13 was when he would commit. Instead, with the all-star events now all canceled, it looks like a decision could come at any moment."

In other news, Michigan pledge Hunter Dickinson was named player of the year in the state of Maryland per MaxPreps.com. He averaged 17.7 points and 10 rebounds per game to lead his team to the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference regular season and tournament championships.

Pledge Terrance Williams was the site's player of the year in D.C., while 2022 target Emoni Bates was Michigan's best.