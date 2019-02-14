Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial! Michigan class of 2019 signees Cole Bajema and Jalen Wilson are both playing well. Bajema was averaging 23 points per game as of Feb. 14 and recently broke his school’s career scoring record. He hit a midrange jumper in the second half of a 77-40 win over Cedar Park Christian that gave him 1,603 career points, lifting him past Isaac Reimer’s previous record of 1,602, set in 2013.

Cole Bajema Nick Elges/Lynden Tribune

“I wasn’t keeping track,” Bajema told the Lynden Tribune. “I thought there was a chance I could. I wasn’t really going for it. I was just seeing how it all played out. I kind of had a feeling going into postseason that I was getting close. I wasn’t for sure, though.”

Bajema finished with 17 points in the victory, following up with 32 in a 70-63 win over King’s Feb. 13. His team remained undefeated with the win. “He’s put the sweat into the bucket,” head coach Roger DeBoer said. “He’s spent hours upon hours upon hours honing his craft and working on his skills. That’s what ultimately shows. You take God-given talent and apply work and effort into it, and amazing things can happen. Cole’s a living example of that."

Wilson’s Denton Guyer team, meanwhile, has improved to 26-4 behind his 19 points per game. Wilson notched 20 points to surpass 2,000 career points to lead a blowout win of Fossil Ridge. Feb. 5, and Guyer finished perfect in District play with a win over Southlake Carroll Feb. 12 in which Wilson scored 15.