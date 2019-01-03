Here's a look at 2019 offerees and signees and where things stand ...

Michigan is still in the mix for some top talent, including a 2020 who might reclassify ... and its pledges are playing well, too.

Kessler holds a Michigan offer and had a great visit in the fall. Vanderbilt is high on his list, but U-M is right there in the mix.

Interestingly, Kessler has said he could reclassify to 2019, and Duke recently offered. Virginia, Tennessee and Auburn are in the mix, and his dad and uncle both played at Georgia. The Kessler name is big in Athens.

Kessler had a good holiday tournament recently. He went 10 for 21 from the field, including 1 for 7 from behind the arc, in a 61-55 loss to Oak Ridge and finished with 25 points and 9 rebounds in the opener, followed by 18 points and 9 rebounds in a Dec. 28 win over Louisville Ballard.

Morton, U-M's other 2019 offeree, scored 26 of his game-high 33 points in the second half as host Butler defeated North Allegheny, 72-65, in the teams’ Section 1-6A opener.

From triblive.com:

With NA’s defense focused on Morton, the star junior didn’t attempt a single shot in the first quarter.

Confronted at times by two or three defenders, the 6-foot-6 point guard showed his patience and passed the ball. But once his teammates started making 3s — including five by sophomore Mattix Clement — that stretched NA’s defense just enough for Morton to take over.

His first basket was a dunk about three minutes into the second quarter.

“He makes that whole team better,” North Allegheny coach Keith Nofts said. “If you take him out of the lineup, they’re a very average team. With him in the lineup, they can beat anybody.”

Morton went 8 for 9 shooting in the final three quarters with three 3-pointers, and converted 14 of 16 attempts from the foul line in another dominant performance for the major college recruit. Twice he scored driving layups in the fourth quarter, drew a foul and added the free throw.

Morton finished with 27 points.

From timesonline.com:

Aliquippa Quips came within seconds of knocking off highly-regarded Butler in the opening round of the C.J. Betters RBA Holiday Classic, Dec. 27, at CCBC’s Golden Dome.

Butler star Ethan Morton sank a pair of free throws to put Butler up 82-80 with less than 5 seconds left in the game, and the Golden Tornadoes held on for an 84-80 win in the Blue Division opener.

Finally, Butler lost to Pittsburgh City League power Allderdice in the Blue Division title game Dec. 28. Allderice held Morton to a season-low 14.

On the signees and pledges: