Michigan Basketball Recruiting Photo Feature: Zeb Jackson Leads Team To Win
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Class of 2020 Toledo (Ohio) Maumee Valley Country Day four-star point guard Zeb Jackson put on a show Tuesday night in the Ohio high school basketball playoffs, leading his team to a 58-48 victory over Columbus Grove in game that was played at Bowling Green University.
He scored 25 points in the win, but didn't really get going until the fourth quarter when his team was trailing and needed him most. Here's how it looked in photo form.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news